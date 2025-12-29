Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Man charged with numerous offences after woman stabbed in Derry

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman on Saturday.

50-year-old Gerald Coyle of Moss Park in Derry faced a series of charges including malicious wounding of a female, possessing a knife with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault on a female occasioning actual bodily harm and assault.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court was told police were called to a report of a woman being stabbed at around 3.30pm on Saturday, December 27th.

They spoke to a woman who was covered in blood, who said she had been drinking with her partner Coyle, when he ‘lost it’ and started throwing the Christmas tree around

She said he then grabbed a knife and attacked her, causing wounds to her head and hands.

Coyle was then said to have chased two other men who came to the house and then walked topless down the street covered in blood.

He was alleged to have shouted at a pregnant woman ‘Do you want some too?’ and then run at her before being restrained.

The court heard the defendant has 66 previous convictions some for ‘very violent ‘ offences.

Coyle’s solicitor said his client claimed he had had a ‘mental health episode’ at the time and had no intention of hurting anyone.

Deputy District Judge Connolly said this must have been ‘a terrifying ordeal’ and refused bail.

Coyle was remanded in custody to appear again on January 22nd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday December 29th

29 December 2025
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustrations over lack of water on Gola Island during busy tourist period

29 December 2025
607071455_1312466570917793_1532012737656101599_n
News

Fermanagh Police issue security advice following increase in thefts

29 December 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

29 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday December 29th

29 December 2025
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Frustrations over lack of water on Gola Island during busy tourist period

29 December 2025
607071455_1312466570917793_1532012737656101599_n
News

Fermanagh Police issue security advice following increase in thefts

29 December 2025
Gritter
News

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

29 December 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with numerous offences after woman stabbed in Derry

29 December 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Brothers killed in Sligo house fire named

29 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube