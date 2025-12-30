Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated as temperatures plunge

Donegal County Council have advised that all winter designated gritting routes will be gritted this afternoon from 4pm.

This comes as Met Eireann forecasts temperatures could go as low as -4 during the night.

Road users have been asked to assume no road is ice-free.

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated as temperatures plunge

30 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

30 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-30 134740
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

30 December 2025
blakes bar#
News

Blake’s Bar seeks return of 33-year-old framed article

30 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated as temperatures plunge

30 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

30 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-30 134740
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

30 December 2025
blakes bar#
News

Blake’s Bar seeks return of 33-year-old framed article

30 December 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught doing 140km/h in 60km/h zone amid safety crackdown

30 December 2025
kenova
News, Top Stories

New documents reveal concerns that Stakeknife was a “danger to himself”

30 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube