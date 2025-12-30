Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

Bundoran RNLI is urging those taking part in a New Year’s Day swim to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and make the event enjoyable.

Recommendations include wearing a brightly coloured swim hat, attending a pre-organised event, and having items to keep warm afterwards.

Finn Mullen, Water Safety Education Manger with the RNLI says people should listen to their bodies:

RNLI advice:

– Check the weather, tides and sea conditions before you go.

– Take warm clothes, a hot drink and a phone in a waterproof pouch.

– Never swim alone, go with somebody you trust and choose a familiar spot. Let someone know your plans and attend a pre-organised dip.

– Enter the water slowly and never jump in. Walk in, let your breathing settle and swim when you feel in control and comfortable.

– Wear a brightly coloured swim cap and consider using a tow float.

– Stay within your limits. Swim parallel to the shore and know when it’s time to get out.

– If you get into difficulty, Float to Live.

– If you or someone else needs help, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

If in doubt, don’t go out. There will always be another day for a safe and enjoyable swim.