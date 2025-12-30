Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

Bundoran RNLI is urging those taking part in a New Year’s Day swim to take all necessary precautions to stay safe and make the event enjoyable.

Recommendations include wearing a brightly coloured swim hat, attending a pre-organised event, and having items to keep warm afterwards.

Finn Mullen, Water Safety Education Manger with the RNLI says people should listen to their bodies:

RNLI advice:
– Check the weather, tides and sea conditions before you go.
– Take warm clothes, a hot drink and a phone in a waterproof pouch.
– Never swim alone, go with somebody you trust and choose a familiar spot. Let someone know your plans and attend a pre-organised dip.
– Enter the water slowly and never jump in. Walk in, let your breathing settle and swim when you feel in control and comfortable.
– Wear a brightly coloured swim cap and consider using a tow float.
– Stay within your limits. Swim parallel to the shore and know when it’s time to get out.
– If you get into difficulty, Float to Live.
– If you or someone else needs help, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

If in doubt, don’t go out. There will always be another day for a safe and enjoyable swim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated as temperatures plunge

30 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

30 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-30 134740
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

30 December 2025
blakes bar#
News

Blake’s Bar seeks return of 33-year-old framed article

30 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated as temperatures plunge

30 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

30 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-30 134740
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

30 December 2025
blakes bar#
News

Blake’s Bar seeks return of 33-year-old framed article

30 December 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught doing 140km/h in 60km/h zone amid safety crackdown

30 December 2025
kenova
News, Top Stories

New documents reveal concerns that Stakeknife was a “danger to himself”

30 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube