Deer management plan progress among highlights for Glenties MD

The progress of a Deer Management Plan is among the highlights of 2025 for Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says there have been a number of issues where he feels progress has been made over the past 12 months.

However, Cllr McClafferty emphasises that he has called for deer culling for several years, stressing that it must be carried out in a

humane manner:

Looking ahead to the coming year, the Cathaoirleach says he wants to increase efforts to have planning reinstated along the N56.

Cllr McClafferty notes that, as a result of the ban, families are being forced to leave their hometowns because they cannot access housing.

However, he adds that the issue has gained political traction this year:

Water supply outages have been a regular occurrence in Glenties this year, particularly affecting the islands in the Municipal District.

A long-standing water boil notice has also impacted the area.

Cllr McClafferty says that both businesses and homes have suffered immensely and emphasizes that communication with the utility needs to improve:

Reflecting on the 2025 year, Cllr McCafferty says there were a number of items he was proud of: