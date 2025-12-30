Donegal LEO promises more support for fledgling enterprises in 2026

Donegal County Council says its Local Enterprise Office supported 27 enterprises with grants totalling over €628,000 in 2025, while 43 training programmes and events in the county were attended by 969 people.

The LEO’s core functions are funded primarily through Enterprise Ireland, with almost €274,000 being provided by Donegal County Council this year, with more commitment being promised for 2026.

The Budget Book says that over the course of 2025, the Local Enterprise Office advanced the development of Food Coast Donegal, delivered the Schools Enterprise Programme to over 515 post-primary students across 14 Donegal schools, and continued to support the Creative Coast Strategy.

There was also success at a European level, with the Donegal LEO playing a key role within the Enterprise Europe Network, as well as commencing delivery of an EU Interreg project exploring the opportunity of securing Geographical Indication Status for Donegal Tweed and other local products, in conjunction with partners in Finland and Iceland.

These projects will continue in 2026, along delivery of the LEO’s core programmes and supports, under the Donegal Strategic Enterprise Development Plan, including the design and delivery of pre-accelerator and programmes.

The office will also assist in the development and delivery of the 10X North West initiative to help local businesses to scale.

**************************

DCC Budget Book excerpt –

Local Enterprise Office

4.44 The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is tasked with

promoting enterprise and entrepreneurship in

the County, providing direct financial and non

financial supports to individuals and businesses

to set up, develop and grow in the County,

fostering innovation and export capabilities

within firms, as well as contributing to the wider

economic development of the County.

4.45 The LEO core functions are funded primarily

through Enterprise Ireland under a Service

Level Agreement, with co-financing in the

amount of €273,734 being provided by

Donegal County Council in 2025.

4.47 During 2025, the Local Enterprise Office

delivered the following strategic actions:

• Advanced the development of Food Coast

Donegal in line with the Strategic Review &

Future Development 2023-2026.

• Delivered the Schools Enterprise

Programme to over 515 post-primary

students across 14 Donegal schools.

• Continued to support and advance the

Creative Coast Strategy.

• Within the Enterprise Europe Network

(EEN) project, managed the completion of

the EU project for the LA/LEO network for

the period 2022-2025. Secured funding for

the delivery of a new contract for the period

2025-2028 in partnership with Enterprise

Ireland, Dublin and Cork Chambers.

• Commenced delivery of an EU Interreg

project with partners in Finland and Iceland.

The project explores the opportunity of

securing Geographical Indication (GI) status

for Donegal Tweed and other local

products.

• Under the NW Regional Enterprise Plan

continued to support the development and

address the challenges for entrepreneurship

in the NW region under the 2020 Regional

Action Plan

• Managed the Donegal Engineering

Network

• Delivered a range of Female

Entrepreneurship initiatives including the

AMBITION pre-accelerator programme,

which won the Chambers Ireland Excellence

in Local Government Award 2023 in the

Diversity & Inclusion category.

• Advanced the development and delivery of

the Ireland NW Lead2Grow programme in

New York. The Lead2Grow programme,

delivered in partnership with IESE Business

School, provides opportunities for

leadership and scaling of indigenous

enterprises from Donegal, Derry &

Strabane.

4.48 In 2026, within the context of the Donegal

Strategic Enterprise Development Plan, the

Local Enterprise Office will continue with its

core programmes and supports, including the

following:

• Further development of Food Coast

Donegal and Engineering Network

• Further development of Creative Coast

Donegal

• Delivery of the Schools’ Enterprise

Programme

• Delivery of Local Enterprise Week

• Design and delivery of pre-accelerator and

accelerator programmes.

• Under the NW Regional Enterprise Plan,

chair the 1.2 Entrepreneurship theme and

assist in the development and delivery of

the 10X North West initiative to help local

businesses to scale.

• Further advance the implementation of the

2 EU contracts, GIFT and EEN.

4.49 A draft budget in the amount of €2,698,823 is

allocated for the Local Enterprise Office for

2026.