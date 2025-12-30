Donegal LEO promises more support for fledgling enterprises in 2026

Donegal County Council says its Local Enterprise Office supported 27 enterprises with grants totalling over €628,000 in 2025, while 43 training programmes and events in the county were attended by 969 people.
The LEO’s core functions are funded primarily through Enterprise Ireland, with almost €274,000 being provided by Donegal County Council this year, with more commitment being promised for 2026.
The Budget Book says that over the course of 2025, the Local Enterprise Office advanced the development of Food Coast Donegal, delivered the Schools Enterprise Programme to over 515 post-primary students across 14 Donegal schools, and continued to support the Creative Coast Strategy.
There was also success at a European level, with the Donegal LEO playing a key role within the Enterprise Europe Network, as well as commencing delivery of an EU Interreg project exploring the opportunity of securing Geographical Indication Status for Donegal Tweed and other local products, in conjunction with partners in Finland and Iceland.
These projects will continue in 2026, along delivery of the LEO’s core programmes and supports, under the Donegal Strategic Enterprise Development Plan, including the design and delivery of pre-accelerator and programmes.
The office will also assist in the development and delivery of the 10X North West initiative to help local businesses to scale.
DCC Budget Book excerpt –
Local Enterprise Office
4.44 The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) is tasked with
promoting enterprise and entrepreneurship in
the County, providing direct financial and non
financial supports to individuals and businesses
to set up, develop and grow in the County,
fostering innovation and export capabilities
within firms, as well as contributing to the wider
economic development of the County.
4.45 The LEO core functions are funded primarily
through Enterprise Ireland under a Service
Level Agreement, with co-financing in the
amount of €273,734 being provided by
Donegal County Council in 2025.
4.47 During 2025, the Local Enterprise Office
delivered the following strategic actions:
• Advanced the development of Food Coast
Donegal in line with the Strategic Review &
Future Development 2023-2026.
• Delivered the Schools Enterprise
Programme to over 515 post-primary
students across 14 Donegal schools.
• Continued to support and advance the
Creative Coast Strategy.
• Within the Enterprise Europe Network
(EEN) project, managed the completion of
the EU project for the LA/LEO network for
the period 2022-2025. Secured funding for
the delivery of a new contract for the period
2025-2028 in partnership with Enterprise
Ireland, Dublin and Cork Chambers.
• Commenced delivery of an EU Interreg
project with partners in Finland and Iceland.
The project explores the opportunity of
securing Geographical Indication (GI) status
for Donegal Tweed and other local
products.
• Under the NW Regional Enterprise Plan
continued to support the development and
address the challenges for entrepreneurship
in the NW region under the 2020 Regional
Action Plan
• Managed the Donegal Engineering
Network
• Delivered a range of Female
Entrepreneurship initiatives including the
AMBITION pre-accelerator programme,
which won the Chambers Ireland Excellence
in Local Government Award 2023 in the
Diversity & Inclusion category.
• Advanced the development and delivery of
the Ireland NW Lead2Grow programme in
New York. The Lead2Grow programme,
delivered in partnership with IESE Business
School, provides opportunities for
leadership and scaling of indigenous
enterprises from Donegal, Derry &
Strabane.
4.48 In 2026, within the context of the Donegal
Strategic Enterprise Development Plan, the
Local Enterprise Office will continue with its
core programmes and supports, including the
following:
• Further development of Food Coast
Donegal and Engineering Network
• Further development of Creative Coast
Donegal
• Delivery of the Schools’ Enterprise
Programme
• Delivery of Local Enterprise Week
• Design and delivery of pre-accelerator and
accelerator programmes.
• Under the NW Regional Enterprise Plan,
chair the 1.2 Entrepreneurship theme and
assist in the development and delivery of
the 10X North West initiative to help local
businesses to scale.
• Further advance the implementation of the
2 EU contracts, GIFT and EEN.
4.49 A draft budget in the amount of €2,698,823 is
allocated for the Local Enterprise Office for
2026.