Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

A man in Omagh is believed to require facial reconstruction surgery following an assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 46-year-old reported that he was attacked after refusing to give a lift to a man he did not know between 1:00am and 2:00am.

The victim was kicked while on the ground and has sustained a number of serious facial injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have captured dashcam, phone, or other footage in the vicinity of the bus depot on Mountjoy Road at the time to get in touch.