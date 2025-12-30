Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

A man in Omagh is believed to require facial reconstruction surgery following an assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 46-year-old reported that he was attacked after refusing to give a lift to a man he did not know between 1:00am and 2:00am.

The victim was kicked while on the ground and has sustained a number of serious facial injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have captured dashcam, phone, or other footage in the vicinity of the bus depot on Mountjoy Road at the time to get in touch.

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated as temperatures plunge

30 December 2025
police
News, Top Stories

Man may need facial reconstruction surgery after assault in Omagh

30 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-30 134740
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI issues safety advice for New Year’s Day swimmers

30 December 2025
blakes bar#
News

Blake’s Bar seeks return of 33-year-old framed article

30 December 2025
Advertisement

