New funding boost for Donegal cross-border culture and community projects

The Irish Government has committed almost €2 million to the Shared Island Civic Society Fund.

The money goes towards supporting cross-border partnerships between grassroots community organisations both here and in the North.

€1.92 million will be shared between 64 projects with most groups receiving about €30,000.

To be eligible for funding, projects are required to have a clear North South dimension, in the civic, economic, cultural, and/or political sectors.

Under the scheme, the FAI and Northern Ireland Football League will received 50 thousand euro to host the 2026 All Island Cup.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee says the successful groups reflect the “diversity of life on this island and such ground level connections are vital to have a truly shared island.

9 cross-border projects have received new funding, supporting culture, education and community development across Donegal and neighbouring counties.

Cultúrlann Caisleán Ruairí is working with An Chrannóg cultural and language centre in Gaoth Dobhair and Scoil na Crannóige on Ceoldrama na nÓg, a youth music and drama project, with funding of €50,000.

Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair is partnering with Coiste Forbartha Charn Tochair and the Robert Emmetts in Slaughtneil on Ag Fás le Chéile, meaning “Growing Together”, receiving €31,000.

Accidental Theatre is teaming up with An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny for Shared Cultures: Northern Borders, supported with €45,000.

Donegal Railway Restoration, which runs the Donegal Railway Heritage Museum, is working with Alley Arts and Cultural Centre in Strabane on Reconnecting Through Culture, with funding of €7,200.

Dumbworld Limited is partnering with the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny on a Film Scoring School, receiving just under €38,945.

Enterprise Causeway Limited, together with Taste Causeway, will deliver Shared Tables: The Donegal–Derry–Causeway Civic Alliance, supported with €44,750.

Enterprise North West Limited is working with the Inishowen Development Partnership on a Cross-Border Community Wealth and Resilience Project, with funding of €29,760.

Politics in Action is involving Loreto Community School in Milford and The Royal and Prior School in Raphoe in the project Teaching Politics Together, supported by €10,000.

And finally, Road Victim Support NI Donegal is partnering with Donegal Youth Service on Drive to Arrive, a road-safety initiative, with funding of €10,000.