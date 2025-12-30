Twin Town Bypass progress and Drumboe Woods among highlights for Lifford-Stranorlar

It has been a busy year for the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, according to Cathaoirleach Councillor Martin Harley.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Cllr Harley reflected on progress made on major projects, most notably the Twin Town Bypass under the TEN-T project.

The project had previously reached a standstill as it awaited government approval.

The long-awaited bypass is expected to ease traffic through Ballybofey and Stranorlar, forming a main artery connecting Donegal Town with Letterkenny and Lifford.

Cllr Harley says he is pleased to see the project moving forward:

One area in which the municipal district has struggled is housing availability.

At one point during the year, there were only five homes available to rent in the electoral area.

Cllr Harley says plans have been laid down, and he believes that in two to three years there will be a significant improvement:

Meanwhile, an increase in grants to tackle dereliction is also expected to provide more affordable housing and reduce the number of derelict buildings in the area.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar annually record the highest levels of derelict commercial properties among towns in Ireland.

Cllr Harley says the increased funding will help inject life into the area:

Finally, in the New Year, the Drumboe Woods walkway is set to re-open.

The site has been closed for 13 years, and Cllr Harley says it is something he has personally been lobbying for: