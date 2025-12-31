DCC’s Economic Development Division envisages a busy 2026

Donegal County Council says its Economic Development Division will continue to deliver a range of initiatives to support economic development and job creation in Donegal during 2026, working in collaboration with a range of public and private sector partners.

DCC Budget Book excerpt

Economic Development

4.50 The Economic Development Division will

continue to deliver a range of initiatives to

support economic development and job

creation in Donegal, in collaboration with a

range of public and private sector partners.

4.51 Work will continue in 2026 to develop business

cases, and advocate, for the necessary enabling

infrastructure investment in areas including

connectivity, electricity, rail and gas, to

support the long-term employment creating

and maintaining environment for Donegal and

the wider North West region. This will build on

submissions to the National Planning

Framework and National Development Plan in

2025 and will also aim to maximize

collaborations with adjacent Councils in

Leitrim, Sligo and also in Northern Ireland,

Including Derry City & Strabane District

Council.

4.52 The Council’s Economic Development Division

works closely with IDA in attracting and adding

IDA supported jobs and also works closely with

ATU, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Enterprise Ireland,

LEO and other development partners to secure

economic development opportunities and job

creation for the County.

4.53 2026 will see the completion of the

construction of enabling infrastructure

necessary to realise the potential of the 30

acre multi-use park at The Common in Lifford.

This will enable the construction of a range of

essential projects for the area including social

housing, recreational facility and community

health as well as fully serviced plots for

businesses ready to grow and scale. Other

opportunities for Council-owned land and

buildings will also be considered as

opportunities and funding options arise.

4.54 Donegal 2040 Strategic Development

Company, which is wholly owned by the

Council, will continue to be supported to

realise its ambition as an engine for growth for

Donegal. This company has been set up to

develop and manage a range of Council-led

economic development related investments,

including the Business Innovation Quarter in

Letterkenny, Island House in Killybegs, Ailt an

Chorráinn Enterprise Centre, and Carraig Airt

Hub, alongside other buildings being

developed as part of RRDF related investments

in other towns and villages.

4.55 The development of the flagship and strategic

regeneration Business Innovation Quarter in

Letterkenny town centre is set to progress in

2026. This includes the development of the 50k sq

f

t Beta Business Centre and which will also house

Alpha Innovation. This development has secured

external funding from Shared Island and

Enterprise Ireland alongside significant investment

from Donegal County Council.

4.56 2026 will see Alpha Innovation further enhance

the innovation capability of businesses in Donegal

and will work to position Donegal as a top location

for innovation in Ireland. The team will build on

its successful business bootcamp and coaching

clinics, Innovation Campfire, Disrupt by the Sea

Shark Tank event and the National AI Innovation

Challenge. It will continue to form enabling

strategic partnerships both in Ireland and

internationally. The team will continue to play a

central role, with partners in Donegal and Derry

/Strabane in developing the multisector RegTech

supercluster in the North West.

4.57 The Business Concierge Service will continue to

provide support to businesses looking to access

Council services, including businesses looking to

explore location, relocation, or expansion plans.

4.58 The Council will continue to work with Derry City

& Strabane District Council in the context of the

North West City Region with a view to driving

forward key strategic initiatives and investments

to enable the city region to realise its potential

and becoming a net contributor to the

economies of the island.

4.59 The development of a strong Donegal DNA Place

Brand will continue to be an important focus in

2026. The new Donegal Prospectus and

marketing collateral will further support the

ongoing initiatives including Love Donegal Day,

which reached over 140 million people in

September 2025.

4.60 Building on the successful engagement with

Donegal’s Diaspora continues to be a key

priority for the Council. This will include a focus

on building meaningful and mutually beneficial

relationships across a range of areas such as

investment, innovation and economic

development as well as culture and heritage

with initiatives such as the Tip O’Neill Awards

and Alpha Innovation’s Disrupt by the Sea

35

Shark Tank as well as new initiatives

connecting with diaspora in Scotland, England

and the USA.

4.61 Realising Donegal’s economic development

potential through participation in European

and international networks such as the CPMR,

AER, the Irish American Business Chamber

Network and Asia Matters, as well as

international partners in the UK, EU, USA and

Canada on areas of common interest and

where value can be added to Donegal, will

continue to be supported in 2026.

4.62 The Council’s participation in and commitment

to the Atlantic Economic Corridor (AEC) will

continue. It stretches along the western

seaboard, includes ten local authority regions

from Donegal to Kerry, and aims to encourage

economic growth in the region.

4.63 Supporting the development of key high

potential growth sectors including the Blue

Economy, Renewable Energy and Tech will

continue to be a focus for the Council through

initiatives and collaborations such as the Blue

Economy Working Group, Killybegs Marine

Cluster, Green Hydra, Donegal Tech Advocates,

and the NW RegTech Supercluster.

4.64 The Economic Development Division will

continue to support the work of the Council’s

Fisheries and Agricultural Committees.

4.65 The Strategic Funding Unit will continue to

work with key networks including the Irish

Regions Office to maximise external funding

and co-funding opportunities, both national

and EU, to align with the key priorities and

strategic objectives of Donegal County Council.

The Economic Development Division is

currently partnering in 4 no. EU Interreg

funded projects with a total value of approx.

€1.1m. This includes over €500k for the EDIN

and Green Hydra projects as well as over

€640K for the SUB and Turbo projects that will

see the Council work with partners across

Europe to support the development of Bike

Tourism and the sustainability and climate

resilience of businesses in the tourism sector.