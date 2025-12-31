DCC’s Economic Development Division envisages a busy 2026

Donegal County Council says its Economic Development Division will continue to deliver a range of initiatives to support economic development and job creation in Donegal during 2026, working in collaboration with a range of public and private sector partners.
DCC Budget Book excerpt
Economic Development
4.50 The Economic Development Division will
continue to deliver a range of initiatives to
support economic development and job
creation in Donegal, in collaboration with a
range of public and private sector partners.
4.51 Work will continue in 2026 to develop business
cases, and advocate, for the necessary enabling
infrastructure investment in areas including
connectivity, electricity, rail and gas, to
support the long-term employment creating
and maintaining environment for Donegal and
the wider North West region. This will build on
submissions to the National Planning
Framework and National Development Plan in
2025 and will also aim to maximize
collaborations with adjacent Councils in
Leitrim, Sligo and also in Northern Ireland,
Including Derry City & Strabane District
Council.
4.52 The Council’s Economic Development Division
works closely with IDA in attracting and adding
IDA supported jobs and also works closely with
ATU, Údarás na Gaeltachta, Enterprise Ireland,
LEO and other development partners to secure
economic development opportunities and job
creation for the County.
4.53 2026 will see the completion of the
construction of enabling infrastructure
necessary to realise the potential of the 30
acre multi-use park at The Common in Lifford.
This will enable the construction of a range of
essential projects for the area including social
housing, recreational facility and community
health as well as fully serviced plots for
businesses ready to grow and scale. Other
opportunities for Council-owned land and
buildings will also be considered as
opportunities and funding options arise.
4.54 Donegal 2040 Strategic Development
Company, which is wholly owned by the
Council, will continue to be supported to
realise its ambition as an engine for growth for
Donegal. This company has been set up to
develop and manage a range of Council-led
economic development related investments,
including the Business Innovation Quarter in
Letterkenny, Island House in Killybegs, Ailt an
Chorráinn Enterprise Centre, and Carraig Airt
Hub, alongside other buildings being
developed as part of RRDF related investments
in other towns and villages.
4.55 The development of the flagship and strategic
regeneration Business Innovation Quarter in
Letterkenny town centre is set to progress in
2026. This includes the development of the 50k sq
f
t Beta Business Centre and which will also house
Alpha Innovation. This development has secured
external funding from Shared Island and
Enterprise Ireland alongside significant investment
from Donegal County Council.
4.56 2026 will see Alpha Innovation further enhance
the innovation capability of businesses in Donegal
and will work to position Donegal as a top location
for innovation in Ireland. The team will build on
its successful business bootcamp and coaching
clinics, Innovation Campfire, Disrupt by the Sea
Shark Tank event and the National AI Innovation
Challenge. It will continue to form enabling
strategic partnerships both in Ireland and
internationally. The team will continue to play a
central role, with partners in Donegal and Derry
/Strabane in developing the multisector RegTech
supercluster in the North West.
4.57 The Business Concierge Service will continue to
provide support to businesses looking to access
Council services, including businesses looking to
explore location, relocation, or expansion plans.
4.58 The Council will continue to work with Derry City
& Strabane District Council in the context of the
North West City Region with a view to driving
forward key strategic initiatives and investments
to enable the city region to realise its potential
and becoming a net contributor to the
economies of the island.
4.59 The development of a strong Donegal DNA Place
Brand will continue to be an important focus in
2026. The new Donegal Prospectus and
marketing collateral will further support the
ongoing initiatives including Love Donegal Day,
which reached over 140 million people in
September 2025.
4.60 Building on the successful engagement with
Donegal’s Diaspora continues to be a key
priority for the Council. This will include a focus
on building meaningful and mutually beneficial
relationships across a range of areas such as
investment, innovation and economic
development as well as culture and heritage
with initiatives such as the Tip O’Neill Awards
and Alpha Innovation’s Disrupt by the Sea
35
Shark Tank as well as new initiatives
connecting with diaspora in Scotland, England
and the USA.
4.61 Realising Donegal’s economic development
potential through participation in European
and international networks such as the CPMR,
AER, the Irish American Business Chamber
Network and Asia Matters, as well as
international partners in the UK, EU, USA and
Canada on areas of common interest and
where value can be added to Donegal, will
continue to be supported in 2026.
4.62 The Council’s participation in and commitment
to the Atlantic Economic Corridor (AEC) will
continue. It stretches along the western
seaboard, includes ten local authority regions
from Donegal to Kerry, and aims to encourage
economic growth in the region.
4.63 Supporting the development of key high
potential growth sectors including the Blue
Economy, Renewable Energy and Tech will
continue to be a focus for the Council through
initiatives and collaborations such as the Blue
Economy Working Group, Killybegs Marine
Cluster, Green Hydra, Donegal Tech Advocates,
and the NW RegTech Supercluster.
4.64 The Economic Development Division will
continue to support the work of the Council’s
Fisheries and Agricultural Committees.
4.65 The Strategic Funding Unit will continue to
work with key networks including the Irish
Regions Office to maximise external funding
and co-funding opportunities, both national
and EU, to align with the key priorities and
strategic objectives of Donegal County Council.
The Economic Development Division is
currently partnering in 4 no. EU Interreg
funded projects with a total value of approx.
€1.1m. This includes over €500k for the EDIN
and Green Hydra projects as well as over
€640K for the SUB and Turbo projects that will
see the Council work with partners across
Europe to support the development of Bike
Tourism and the sustainability and climate
resilience of businesses in the tourism sector.