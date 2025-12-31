Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
€500,000 Daily Millions Plus prize could be lost in Donegal

 

With less than two weeks to go, the National Lottery is reminding Daily Million Plus players in Donegal that a €500,000 prize from the 2pm draw on Sunday October 12th will be lost if it’s not claimed by Saturday week.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ardara Filling Station on the Portnoo Road on Friday, 10th October.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers for the Sunday 2pm draw were 9, 16, 24, 29, 32, 38, and the Bonus number was 5.

The prize must be claimed by close of business on Saturday week, January 10th.

Darragh O’Dwyer is a spokesperson for the National Lottery………

