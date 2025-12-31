MD Chair says tackling traffic issues is vital as Letterkenny continues to grow

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District says more progress must be made on addressing traffic issues in the town in 2026.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says there will be progress on the Ten-T project over the coming 12 months with the CPO process beginning, and also hopes to see progress on the Northern and Southern Network Routes.

Cllr Brogan says he still has reservations about some of the active travel projects which are underway, saying they are premature, and may hinder rather than help traffic flow.

However, he says the coming 12 months will see positive progress in Letterkenny……….