New Year’s Day fundraiser to take place in Killygordon

A large turnout is expected for tomorrow’s annual New Year’s Day fundraising 5k in Killygordon.

Hundreds are expected to take part in the run/walk in memory of the late Joe Carlin and Andy Scanlon.

Andrew (Andy) passed away suddenly aged 56 on December 13, 2020, while Joe lost his battle with cancer less than a year later, on September 18, 2021 at the age of 54.

The two neighbours and lifelong friends were well known competitors in local and national athletics circles, and have been fondly remembered through the 5k which is organised by their respective families in their memory.

All funds raised by the run and walk will go towards the underage development funds of a number of local clubs: Red Hughs GAA, Setanta Hurling Club, Markievicz Camogie Club, Curragh Athletic FC and the Three Rivers Badminton Club.

There is no entry fee, with registrations beginning from the C.A.K.E. Centre in Killygordon from 11am on New Year’s Day.

The run and walk then gets underway from midday, and is a fun and casual 5k for all the family to enjoy.

Funds are being gathered through donations on the day, or via Revolut donations online.

You can donate by scanning the QR code on the poster below…