Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

New Year’s Day fundraiser to take place in Killygordon

A large turnout is expected for tomorrow’s annual New Year’s Day fundraising 5k in Killygordon.

Hundreds are expected to take part in the run/walk in memory of the late Joe Carlin and Andy Scanlon.

Andrew (Andy) passed away suddenly aged 56 on December 13, 2020, while Joe lost his battle with cancer less than a year later, on September 18, 2021 at the age of 54.

The two neighbours and lifelong friends were well known competitors in local and national athletics circles, and have been fondly remembered through the 5k which is organised by their respective families in their memory.

All funds raised by the run and walk will go towards the underage development funds of a number of local clubs: Red Hughs GAA, Setanta Hurling Club, Markievicz Camogie Club, Curragh Athletic FC and the Three Rivers Badminton Club.

There is no entry fee, with registrations beginning from the C.A.K.E. Centre in Killygordon from 11am on New Year’s Day.

The run and walk then gets underway from midday, and is a fun and casual 5k for all the family to enjoy.

Funds are being gathered through donations on the day, or via Revolut donations online.

You can donate by scanning the QR code on the poster below…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Men due in court in Tyrone and Derry following arrests on suspicion of drugs offences

31 December 2025
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

14,488 admitted patients without beds in the North West during 2025

31 December 2025
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

Fisheries minister in Killybegs to brief industry on task force plans

31 December 2025
Daily Million
News, Audio, Top Stories

€500,000 Daily Millions Plus prize could be lost in Donegal

31 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Men due in court in Tyrone and Derry following arrests on suspicion of drugs offences

31 December 2025
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

14,488 admitted patients without beds in the North West during 2025

31 December 2025
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

Fisheries minister in Killybegs to brief industry on task force plans

31 December 2025
Daily Million
News, Audio, Top Stories

€500,000 Daily Millions Plus prize could be lost in Donegal

31 December 2025
Letterkenny PSC
News, Audio, Top Stories

MD Chair says tackling traffic issues is vital as Letterkenny continues to grow

31 December 2025
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another cold snap set to hit on Friday with sleet and snow showers possible

31 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube