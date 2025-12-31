Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
NIFL Championship: Institute and Newington play out entertaining 3-3 draw

Institute and Newington drew 3-3 in the NIFL Championship last night.

Newington led 1-0 at the break but the second-half was a much more entertaining affair as goals from Callum Doherty, Padraig Lynch and 17-year old substitute Brian Russell earned ‘Stute a point.

The result means Institute are still in 10th spot in the league standings, one point behind Ards who beat Armagh 8-0 last night.

Elsewhere, Ballinamallard drew Queens 1-1 and H&W Welders defeated Warrenpoint 3-0.

Limavady are in action this afternoon when they face Annagh at 3pm.

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Men due in court in Tyrone and Derry following arrests on suspicion of drugs offences

31 December 2025
trolley Watch
News, Top Stories

14,488 admitted patients without beds in the North West during 2025

31 December 2025
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

Fisheries minister in Killybegs to brief industry on task force plans

31 December 2025
Daily Million
News, Audio, Top Stories

€500,000 Daily Millions Plus prize could be lost in Donegal

31 December 2025
