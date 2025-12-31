NIFL Championship: Institute and Newington play out entertaining 3-3 draw

Institute and Newington drew 3-3 in the NIFL Championship last night.

Newington led 1-0 at the break but the second-half was a much more entertaining affair as goals from Callum Doherty, Padraig Lynch and 17-year old substitute Brian Russell earned ‘Stute a point.

The result means Institute are still in 10th spot in the league standings, one point behind Ards who beat Armagh 8-0 last night.

Elsewhere, Ballinamallard drew Queens 1-1 and H&W Welders defeated Warrenpoint 3-0.

Limavady are in action this afternoon when they face Annagh at 3pm.