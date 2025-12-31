Sean Barrett steps away from Chief Executive role at Derry City

Derry City have confirmed that Sean Barrett has decided to relinquish his role as the club’s Chief Executive.

In a statement released this morning, the club said:

Sean has been an integral part of club life since our return to senior football and has served on the Derry City Board for almost all of the past 30 years.

When Philip O’Doherty took the reins following City’s administration in 2009, Sean Barrett was the man he turned to as they began the rebuild.

Fifteen years later, Derry City is again among the very top clubs in Ireland and the two of them have driven huge improvements on the field and off.

Next summer the club will take its place in the Europa League competition and with a fair wind, will host games at a rejuvenated Brandywell Stadium.

Sean is never one for the media limelight, but in his resignation email to the Board this week, he did allude to those improvements around the club.

“I have had the most fantastic time representing Derry City FC over the years, although obviously tinged with sadness at times when losing the likes of Ryan McBride and Mark Farren at such young ages.

“Of course none of my fantastic Derry City journey would ever have taken place without Philip. He had the faith in me to allow us to drive the club forward

“For years we have worked closely (driving each other mad along the way) but having grown from 2009 and the old Glentoran Stand team in the First Division, I’m sure the vast majority will agree the club is now in a far better place.

‘All of you have contributed greatly over the years to make Derry City FC a stronger club and we are currently getting even stronger.

“Thank you Philip for all your support as you all know, I won’t be far away if you need any assistance or advice throughout the season.”

Sean and wife Martina plan to do a bit of travelling abroad in 2026, including, he was quick to add, Derry City’s away games in Europe!