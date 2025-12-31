Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tickets to be bought in advance for Dr. McKenna Cup games

Donegal will get their 2026 season up and running with a Dr. McKenna Cup fixture against Derry on Sunday.

The Section C Round 1 game will take place at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny at 1:30pm, and if you are going to the game tickets must be bought in advance via the Ulster GAA website.

There will be no option to buy your ticket at the ground on the day of the game so make sure to get sorted in advance by visiting the following link: https://ulster.gaa.ie/boimckennacup

If you are not going to the game, you can tune into Highland Radio where we will have full live match coverage with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney.

News

Men due in court in Tyrone and Derry following arrests on suspicion of drugs offences

31 December 2025
News, Top Stories

14,488 admitted patients without beds in the North West during 2025

31 December 2025
News, Top Stories

Fisheries minister in Killybegs to brief industry on task force plans

31 December 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

€500,000 Daily Millions Plus prize could be lost in Donegal

31 December 2025
