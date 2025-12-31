Tickets to be bought in advance for Dr. McKenna Cup games

Donegal will get their 2026 season up and running with a Dr. McKenna Cup fixture against Derry on Sunday.

The Section C Round 1 game will take place at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny at 1:30pm, and if you are going to the game tickets must be bought in advance via the Ulster GAA website.

There will be no option to buy your ticket at the ground on the day of the game so make sure to get sorted in advance by visiting the following link: https://ulster.gaa.ie/boimckennacup

If you are not going to the game, you can tune into Highland Radio where we will have full live match coverage with Oisin Kelly & Brendan Devenney.