Uisce Eireann working to address problems with the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant

Uisce Éireann says its crews are working to return normal water supply to customers in Portnoo, Rossbeg, Lettermacaward, Doochary and surrounding areas this afternoon.

They say due a mechanical issue encountered this morning at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant, reservoir levels have fallen and this is impacting supply to homes and businesses in the area.

A spokesperson says crews are working to restore normal supply as quickly as possible. with 9 o’clock tonight the target time for completion.