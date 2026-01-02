Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
All Donegal designated gritting routes will be gritted today from 4pm

All Donegal winter designated gritting routes will be gritted today from 4pm.

This comes as Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from  8 o’clock this evening until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.

People are asked to assume no road is ice-free.

*******

(Gritting Routes)

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town
