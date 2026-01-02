All Donegal designated gritting routes will be gritted today from 4pm

All Donegal winter designated gritting routes will be gritted today from 4pm.
This comes as Met Éireann have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 8 o’clock this evening until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.
People are asked to assume no road is ice-free.
*******
(Gritting Routes)
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town