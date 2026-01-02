Average house listing price in Donegal increases year-on-year

A new report shows that the listed prices for housing in Donegal increased during the final quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.

This increase was seen across numerous markets nationally.

The report from Daft.ie shows a year-on-year increase in the listed price for houses across multiple areas.

The highest increase was seen for listings of detached two-bed houses which increased 22.9% compared to late 2024.

Detached three-bed houses saw a 14.9% price increase, while detached five-bed and semi-detached two-bed houses both saw an increase of over 13%.

The biggest drop in average listing price was among two-bed terraced houses, which fell by 9%.

Across the country the median price of a newly built home was €375,000, an increase of 10% year-on-year.

However, Donegal recorded the lowest median price of a newly built home in the country, with a figure of €189,250.

