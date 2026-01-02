Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Schedule

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Average house listing price in Donegal increases year-on-year

A new report shows that the listed prices for housing in Donegal increased during the final quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.

This increase was seen across numerous markets nationally.

The report from Daft.ie shows a year-on-year increase in the listed price for houses across multiple areas.

The highest increase was seen for listings of detached two-bed houses which increased 22.9% compared to late 2024.

Detached three-bed houses saw a 14.9% price increase, while detached five-bed and semi-detached two-bed houses both saw an increase of over 13%.

The biggest drop in average listing price was among two-bed terraced houses, which fell by 9%.

Across the country the median price of a newly built home was €375,000, an increase of 10% year-on-year.

However, Donegal recorded the lowest median price of a newly built home in the country, with a figure of €189,250.

**************

(Release Images)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chilly day ahead as temperatures struggle to reach 5°C

2 January 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists face fresh petrol and diesel hikes in 2026

2 January 2026
Paul Canning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of DCC highlights 2025 investment into Donegal

2 January 2026
house housing home (1)
News, Top Stories

Average house listing price in Donegal increases year-on-year

2 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

cold ice snow weather
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chilly day ahead as temperatures struggle to reach 5°C

2 January 2026
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Motorists face fresh petrol and diesel hikes in 2026

2 January 2026
Paul Canning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cathaoirleach of DCC highlights 2025 investment into Donegal

2 January 2026
house housing home (1)
News, Top Stories

Average house listing price in Donegal increases year-on-year

2 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry urge people to know the law around e-scooters

2 January 2026
ucrain
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 24ú Nollaig ag ceiliúradh na Nollag le Muintir na hÚcráine

31 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube