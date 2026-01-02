Boil water notice issued for Buncrana

Uisce Éireann have issued a Boil Water Notice for customers in Buncrana supplied by Slavery Treatment Plant.

Water must be boiled for drinking, food preparation, brushing of teeth, and making ice cubes.

Uisce Éireann say it’s vital that water used for infant formula made be boiled and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used, although it is best not to use water labelled as Natural Mineral Water due to a potential high salt content.

It’s not known for how long the notice will be in effect, but local Cllr Jack Murray says there is an alternative…………….

(Release in Full)

Friday, 2 January, 2026: Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann has issued a Boil Water Notice to protect the health of customers supplied from the Buncrana (Slavery) Water Treatment Plant in Co Donegal.

This notice, which affects customers in Buncrana Town and surrounding areas, is being issued due to a mechanical issue at Buncrana (Slavery) Water Treatment Plant.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

A map of the area is attached and available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said: “We acknowledge the inconvenience of a Boil Water Notice on the local community and assure those impacted that we are working as quickly as possible to resolve the mechanical issue and in turn lift the notice”.

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie, on X @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.