DCC says it remains committed to the arts in Donegal

Donegal County Council says its commitment to arts in the county remains firm, particularly in terms of the needs of new communities.

In its budget book, the council says the Letterkenny based Regional Cultural Centre, one of the top ranked art centres in Ireland, will continue to provide vital support to the County’s cultural and creative ecosystem, delivering large-scale programmes of exhibitions, concerts, films, youth events, festivals, community events, and intercultural events – engaging with both local audiences and visitors.

The draft budget provides for over €1.6 million for the arts, with finding going to An Grianán Theatre, Abbey Arts Centre, and strategic partnerships with other independent arts organisations, along with Artists Bursaries, Culture Night, support for festivals, and support for new artistic works.

Funding is also pledged to the Errigal Arts Festival and the Donegal Bay and Blue Stacks Festival.

The Council says it will continue to develop and deliver arts programmes and initiatives through the Arts & Cultural Diversity Officer, that reflect and speak to the ethnically diverse, multicultural nature of today’s Donegal, and respond to the expressed needs of these new communities.

