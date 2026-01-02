Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Healy-Rae criticial of plan to restrict short term letting

A junior minister has broken ranks over plans to tighten rules on short-term letting.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says short-term lets are being wrongly-blamed for the housing crisis and the clampdown will hurt tourism-dependent communities.

The plans include a new national register and stricter planning rules for short-term lets advertised on platforms like Airbnb, due to take effect from mid-2026.

Minister Healy-Rae says many rural properties won’t transfer to the long-term rental market……………

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-01-02 151740
News, Top Stories

Less people homeless in the North West, but national figures continue to rise

2 January 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Audio, Top Stories

Boil water notice issued for Buncrana

2 January 2026
gritting
News, Top Stories

All Donegal designated gritting routes will be gritted today from 4pm

2 January 2026
electric car hybrid plug in
News

Number of newly registered EVs increase in Donegal during 2025

2 January 2026
