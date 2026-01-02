Healy-Rae criticial of plan to restrict short term letting

A junior minister has broken ranks over plans to tighten rules on short-term letting.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says short-term lets are being wrongly-blamed for the housing crisis and the clampdown will hurt tourism-dependent communities.

The plans include a new national register and stricter planning rules for short-term lets advertised on platforms like Airbnb, due to take effect from mid-2026.

Minister Healy-Rae says many rural properties won’t transfer to the long-term rental market……………