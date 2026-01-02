Less people homeless in the North West, but national figures continue to rise

Figures published today by the Department of Housing show 164 adults were without a home in the region at the end of November, down 13 on the October figure of 177, a fall of just over 7%.

Of those, 45 were in Donegal, down 10% from the previous month’s figures.

30 families were registered as homeless in the North West at the end of November, down five from October, while the number of dependent children in need of accommodation was down seven to 53, a fall of almost 12%.

16,996 people were in homeless emergency accommodation in November, up 230 on the October figure. 5,321 of those were children.