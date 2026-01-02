Police in Derry urge people to know the law around e-scooters

Police in Derry are urging people to be aware of the dangers that e-scooters can cause following a collision between a car and an e-scooter last evening.

The collision took place in Derry City and Police have seized the e-scooter for not having insurance, alongside other road traffic offences.

Being a popular Christmas present item the PSNI have stated there are laws surrounding the use of e-scooters.

They have highlighted that the scooters can only be used on private roads or land with the owner’s permission.