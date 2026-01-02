Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Second person arrested in connection to Derry assault

A second person has been arrested in connection with an assault that took place in the John Street area of Derry on Friday, 26th September 2025.

PSNI officers from the Waterside District support team arrested a 31-year-old man who had been wanted in relation to the assault today.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody.

A 28-year-old man was previously arrested by detectives and charged with grievous bodily harm and affray, he appeared before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 22nd.

