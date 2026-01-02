Warning that fuel cost increases will put further pressure on border forecourts

Filling stations in border areas are under severe pressure, with Fuels for Ireland saying some have already closed.

They say Irish motorists are facing further fuel increases of between 4 and 6 cent per litre, as higher energy efficiency levies take effect.

Fuels for Ireland says this is a government decision, exacerbated by the fact that VAT is then applied on top of all of the duties, taxes and levies imposed on fuel.

They say this means motorists are paying tax on tax.

Fuels for Ireland CEO Kevin McPartland says they situation is becoming unsustainable for many forecourts…….