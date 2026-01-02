Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Yellow warning for snow and ice issued in Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice in Donegal, predicting  wintry showers with some snow accumulations.

This, they say, could lead to hazardous travel conditions and poor visibility.

The warning is valid from 8 o’clock this evening until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The county will be subject to a similar warning again from 6pm tomorrow evening until 11 o’clock on Sunday morning, along with Connacht, Monaghan, Louth and Cavan.

A similar alert has also been issued at the same time on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The rest of the country will be under a low temperature and ice warning from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, and again from Sunday evening into Monday morning, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures could fall to between minus two and minus four degrees.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a revised yellow warning for snow and ice in counties Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down.

The warning is valid from 3 o’clock this afternoon until 12 noon tomorrow.

