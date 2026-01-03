Council progressing plans to develop a new Archives Centre in Lifford

Donegal County Council says it is working on the development of an Archives Centre in Lifford, with the school building on the site of the old Lifford Army Barracks the preferred option.

Confirmation of the plan is contained in the council’s budget for the coming year.

In the draft budget book, €204,666 is provided in respect of County Archives services. That figure may be reduced slightly in light of the decision not to impose a commercial rates increase.

Amongst other developments in 2026, council says the acquisition, digitisation, preservation, processing, and provision of access to archives will continue.

The book says the authority continues to work on plans to develop an Archives Centre in Lifford in order to preserve the county archives collection and ensure it is widely accessible. The Prior Endowed School, on the site of the former Lifford Army Barracks, is potentially suitable for this and the Council is developing plans in this regard.

The Council says it will continue to carry out conservation and restoration works with the assistance of the Historic Structures Fund from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and will explore additional funding options to progress the capital project.