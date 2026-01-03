Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing whereabouts of teenager missing from Rathmullen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Yelizavieta (Liza) Pronina, who is reported missing from Rathmullen, Co. Donegal, since yesterday

Liza is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that Liza may have travelled to the White Gate area of Cork.

Anyone with information on Liza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda station.