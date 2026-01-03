Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing whereabouts of teenager missing from Rathmullen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Yelizavieta (Liza) Pronina, who is reported missing from Rathmullen, Co. Donegal, since yesterday

Liza is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with long dark hair and brown eyes.

It is believed that Liza may have travelled to the White Gate area of Cork.

Anyone with information on Liza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda station.

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing whereabouts of teenager missing from Rathmullen

3 January 2026
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio

Motorists could face tougher penalties under new plans

3 January 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged in connection with Derry assault

3 January 2026
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Top Stories

New payment increases set to benefit Donegal families

3 January 2026
Advertisement

