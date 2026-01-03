New payment increases set to benefit Donegal families

Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue has said that new social protection increases will help families in the County.

Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue, says the new social protection increases that came into effect from Thursday, January 1st will provide meaningful support to vulnerable households across Donegal.

Commenting on the announcement by the Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary, that over €1 billion in new social protection measures are being introduced, the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy said: “The new increases will assist those most in need during the ongoing cost of living pressures. These comprehensive budgetary measures are designed to combat poverty and provide meaningful support to vulnerable households across Donegal.”

“The substantial investment, a key component of Budget 2026, demonstrates the Government’s commitment to protecting households, pensioners, carers, and people with disabilities.

“From January 1st, we are ensuring that direct, impactful financial support reaches the people who need it most. These increases will benefit more than 1.5 million people nationwide and thousands here in Donegal, providing crucial support and a welcome increase in household incomes,” he added.

Key measures rolling out this month include a €10 increase in the maximum rate of all core weekly payments, which will support pensioners, carers, and individuals with disabilities and record increases in weekly Child Support Payments, with rates for children aged 12 and over rising by €16 to €78 per week, and for under 12s by €8 to €58 per week.

The new payments will also see a €5 increase in the weekly fuel allowance, bringing the payment from €33 to €38 per week, a €60 per week rise in the income thresholds for the Working Family Payment, and a €20 increase in the monthly rate of Domiciliary Care Allowance, reaching €380 per month, in recognition of the invaluable contribution made by parents and guardians caring for children with severe disabilities (benefitting over 73,000 children).

“The Government is acutely aware of the financial challenges facing many families. The activation of these payments demonstrates our commitment to delivering a fairer, more inclusive society for everyone in Donegal and across Ireland,” the Donegal Minister of State said.