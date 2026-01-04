Donegal v Derry called off

Donegal’s Dr McKenna Cup opening round fixture with Derry has been called off.

The tie, scheduled for the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny has been postponed for safety reasons due to the wintery weather conditions.

The Ulster Council said, “Despite the pitch being deemed playable, based on the current road conditions, it is unsafe for players, officials and supporters to travel to Letterkenny.”

Details on a refixed date will be announced later.