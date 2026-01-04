Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
John Caulfield talks all things Galway United, Ollie Horgan, Finn Harps, Cork City and new LOI third tier

Galway United manager John Caulfield

Galway United manager John Caulfield joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this evening.

John spoke about the upcoming SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign and the “big changes” being made to the playing staff at Galway ahead of their season-opener against Drogheda United on February 6th.

The Roscommon native also spoke about the late great Ollie Horgan, playing at Finn Park with Cork City back in his playing days and also touched on the upcoming third tier of the League Of Ireland which will include Donegal’s Cockhill Celtic, Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers.

Caulfield said he is still “trying to find the logic” behind the decision to introduce the new league…

