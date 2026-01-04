Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Snow-ice warning extended for Donegal until tomorrow morning

Weather warnings have been extended, with temperatures set to barely rise above zero today.

A low of -6.8 degrees was recorded overnight, and snow has fallen in parts of the north-west.

A status yellow snow-ice alert for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Louth and all of Connacht will remain in place until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning.

While a status yellow low temperature-ice warning will kick in for the rest of the country at 5 o’clock this evening.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it’s leading to hazardous conditions:

Top Stories

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of road traffic collision on Letterkenny Road

4 January 2026
611254464_1370866505079617_4519605025954854278_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry seeking assistance in locating missing 17-year-old

4 January 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating Letterkenny ‘incident’

4 January 2026
snow ice weather cold (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Snow-ice warning extended for Donegal until tomorrow morning

4 January 2026
