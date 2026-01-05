Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Ardara assault victim named locally as Stephen McCahill

A man killed in a suspected stabbing in County Donegal overnight has been named as a well-known businessman and former general election candidate.

66-year-old Stephen McCahill died following a fatal assault at his home on the outskirts of Ardara in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood that Mr McCahill suffered fatal knife injuries in the early hours of this morning.

A post mortem examination is set to be carried out to confirm the exact cause of death.

A man in his 30s, understood to be known to Mr McCahill, remains in garda custody this evening and is being questioned over the fatal assault.

Stephen McCahill was a well known Ardara businessman and publican.

In 2011 he ran as an independent candidate in the General Election, while in 2016, he was the Donegal Person of the Year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Srephen McCahill
News, Top Stories

Ardara assault victim named locally as Stephen McCahill

5 January 2026
Uisce Eireann Irish Water
News

Overnight water restrictions necessary for Pettigo area

5 January 2026
Donegal grit routes 5/1
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes being gritted this afternoon, and again from 6am tomorrow

5 January 2026
Irish Road Victims
News, Audio

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Srephen McCahill
News, Top Stories

Ardara assault victim named locally as Stephen McCahill

5 January 2026
Uisce Eireann Irish Water
News

Overnight water restrictions necessary for Pettigo area

5 January 2026
Donegal grit routes 5/1
News, Top Stories

Donegal routes being gritted this afternoon, and again from 6am tomorrow

5 January 2026
Irish Road Victims
News, Audio

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube