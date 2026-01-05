Ardara assault victim named locally as Stephen McCahill

A man killed in a suspected stabbing in County Donegal overnight has been named as a well-known businessman and former general election candidate.

66-year-old Stephen McCahill died following a fatal assault at his home on the outskirts of Ardara in the early hours of this morning.

It’s understood that Mr McCahill suffered fatal knife injuries in the early hours of this morning.

A post mortem examination is set to be carried out to confirm the exact cause of death.

A man in his 30s, understood to be known to Mr McCahill, remains in garda custody this evening and is being questioned over the fatal assault.

Stephen McCahill was a well known Ardara businessman and publican.

In 2011 he ran as an independent candidate in the General Election, while in 2016, he was the Donegal Person of the Year.