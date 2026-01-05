Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

DCC Roads Director urges people to drive to the conditions

Donegal County Council’s Director of Roads Services says all of the roads on the council’s winter programme were gritted today, although there were some issues in Letterkenny and on the N15 in the south of the county. Both those situations have been resolved.

Speaking on The Greg Hughes Show, Bryan Cannon said the situation remains challenging, and the council continues to patrol the 1,100 kilometres on the gritting programme.

He’s urging people to drive to the conditions at all times, and to assume that no road is ice free……..

 

You can listen to the full discussion between  Greg and Bryan Cannon here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Road Victims
News

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026
Derry runway snow
News, Top Stories

Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

5 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Road Victims
News

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026
Derry runway snow
News, Top Stories

Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

5 January 2026
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal among counties with most workplace fatalities last year

5 January 2026
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s The Greg Hughes Show

5 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube