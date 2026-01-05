DCC Roads Director urges people to drive to the conditions

Donegal County Council’s Director of Roads Services says all of the roads on the council’s winter programme were gritted today, although there were some issues in Letterkenny and on the N15 in the south of the county. Both those situations have been resolved.

Speaking on The Greg Hughes Show, Bryan Cannon said the situation remains challenging, and the council continues to patrol the 1,100 kilometres on the gritting programme.

He’s urging people to drive to the conditions at all times, and to assume that no road is ice free……..

You can listen to the full discussion between Greg and Bryan Cannon here –