Derry City and Strabane District Council services impacted by weather

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that due to the current snow and ice weather conditions, a number of Council services are impacted.

All Council cemeteries were closed over the weekend because of the weather and will remain closed this morning and will only open once it’s safe to do so.

Delays are also expected at recycling centres and for the collection of bins.

The council is reminding the public to exercise caution when using public parks and open spaces and to keep themselves updated with the latest weather forecasts, particularly if planning to travel.