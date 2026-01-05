Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Derry City and Strabane District Council services impacted by weather

Derry City and Strabane District Council has advised that due to the current snow and ice weather conditions, a number of Council services are impacted.

All Council cemeteries were closed over the weekend because of the weather and will remain closed this morning and will only open once it’s safe to do so.

Delays are also expected at recycling centres and for the collection of bins.

The council is reminding the public to exercise caution when using public parks and open spaces and to keep themselves updated with the latest weather forecasts, particularly if planning to travel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Criminal barristers in NI begin indefinite strike over legal aid fees

5 January 2026
Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny rises to top-ten spot in latest litter survey

5 January 2026
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers urged to take care as arctic conditions grip Donegal

5 January 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Inishowen community invited to take part in national public consultation on water services.

5 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Criminal barristers in NI begin indefinite strike over legal aid fees

5 January 2026
Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny rises to top-ten spot in latest litter survey

5 January 2026
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers urged to take care as arctic conditions grip Donegal

5 January 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Inishowen community invited to take part in national public consultation on water services.

5 January 2026
607995750_1308197938015392_4072259218159458603_n
News

Motorists being asked to ensure tyres are in roadworthy condition

5 January 2026
1000064216
News, Top Stories

Derry City and Strabane District Council services impacted by weather

5 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube