Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Donegal among counties with most workplace fatalities last year

There was a 61% increase in workplace fatalities in 2025 compared to 2024.

58 people died in work-related incidents in Ireland last year, according to Health and Safety Authority figures published today, 6 of them in Donegal.

The county, tied with Dublin and Cork recorded the highest number across Ireland.

The agriculture sector accounted for the highest number of fatalities – 23, while the number of deaths in the construction sector doubled to 10.

5 fatalities were recorded in the manufacturing sector, compared to none last year.

CEO of the Health and Safety Authority, Mark Cullen, is calling for a greater focus on safety in 2026:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Road Victims
News

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026
Derry runway snow
News, Top Stories

Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

5 January 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Road Victims
News

IRVA concerned at TDs comments on drink driving

5 January 2026
thumbnail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting on declining numbers at Fintra School

5 January 2026
Downings 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

5 January 2026
Derry runway snow
News, Top Stories

Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

5 January 2026
candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal among counties with most workplace fatalities last year

5 January 2026
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s The Greg Hughes Show

5 January 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube