Donegal among counties with most workplace fatalities last year

There was a 61% increase in workplace fatalities in 2025 compared to 2024.

58 people died in work-related incidents in Ireland last year, according to Health and Safety Authority figures published today, 6 of them in Donegal.

The county, tied with Dublin and Cork recorded the highest number across Ireland.

The agriculture sector accounted for the highest number of fatalities – 23, while the number of deaths in the construction sector doubled to 10.

5 fatalities were recorded in the manufacturing sector, compared to none last year.

CEO of the Health and Safety Authority, Mark Cullen, is calling for a greater focus on safety in 2026: