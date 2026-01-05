Donegal routes being gritted this afternoon, and again from 6am tomorrow

Donegal County Council has begun gritting all roads on its winter programme, with gritting set to continue into this evening, and commence again at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.
The cold snap has led to the cancellation of driving tests in some parts of the country.
The Road Safety Authority says test centres in Buncrana and Letterkenny remained closed today, while other areas had delayed starts.
The routes being gritted this afternoon are –
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
LT: Letterkenny Town