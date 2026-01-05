Donegal routes being gritted this afternoon, and again from 6am tomorrow

Donegal County Council has begun gritting all roads on its winter programme, with gritting set to continue into this evening, and commence again at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The cold snap has led to the cancellation of driving tests in some parts of the country.

The Road Safety Authority says test centres in Buncrana and Letterkenny remained closed today, while other areas had delayed starts.

The routes being gritted this afternoon are –

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

LT: Letterkenny Town