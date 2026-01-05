Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Inishowen community invited to take part in national public consultation on water services.

Residents, community groups and businesses in Inishowen are being invited to take part in a national public consultation on water services.

It’s after a Boil Water Notice was issued for customers supplied by the Buncrana Water Treatment Plant last week.

The consultation, which is being conducted by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, will determine how funding is prioritised and where critical upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure will take place over the coming years.

Submissions can be made at https://consult.cru.ie/en/consultation/revenue-control-4-rc4.

Top Stories

court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Criminal barristers in NI begin indefinite strike over legal aid fees

5 January 2026
Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny rises to top-ten spot in latest litter survey

5 January 2026
snow ice weather cold (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drivers urged to take care as arctic conditions grip Donegal

5 January 2026
Filling kettle_Boil Water_1327
News, Top Stories

Inishowen community invited to take part in national public consultation on water services.

5 January 2026
