Inishowen community invited to take part in national public consultation on water services.

Residents, community groups and businesses in Inishowen are being invited to take part in a national public consultation on water services.

It’s after a Boil Water Notice was issued for customers supplied by the Buncrana Water Treatment Plant last week.

The consultation, which is being conducted by the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, will determine how funding is prioritised and where critical upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure will take place over the coming years.

Submissions can be made at https://consult.cru.ie/en/consultation/revenue-control-4-rc4.