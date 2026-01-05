Letterkenny rises to top-ten spot in latest litter survey

Letterkenny has claimed a top-ten spot in IBAL’s latest litter survey.

The town moved up from 13th to 8th place and is now cleaner than European norms.

The Irish Business Against Litter group released their findings this morning.

Seven of the ten sites received the top litter grade, including St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny Shopping Centre, and Upper Main Street.

The recycling facility at Aura Leisure Centre was the only site classified as heavily littered.

Spokesperson, Conor Horgan says Letterkenny has consistently been improving in recent years: