Meehan welcomes progress on Downings Activity Centre plan

A Milford area councillor based says there’s been significant progress on the proposed Downings Facility Centre for Water Sports Activities following the granting of Maritime Area Consent for the project.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the consent marks an important milestone for the project, which will be located in the public car park at Crocknamurleog, Downings.

As well as the construction of the water sports activity centre, the project involves safety improvement works to the access lane to Downings Blue Flag beach, wayfinding signage, site drainage, landscaping and realignment of the car park.

Cllr Meehan is hopeful that planning can now be secured..………….

