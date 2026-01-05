Some flights delayed and cancelled at City of Derry Airport

City of Derry Airport has cancelled some flights today as a result of icy conditions.
A number of other routes are facing delays.
The runway is currently closed for snow and ice clearance as intermittent showers and freezing conditions continued throughout this morning.
The following has been changed:
Loganair LM651 to London Heathrow – currently delayed pending runway clearance
Ryanair RK8491 to Manchester – diverted to BFS, further status pending runway clearance at City of Derry
easyjet EZY902 to Birmingham – cancelled
Loganair LM210 to Glasgow – delayed to 13.20
easyjet EZY514 to Liverpool – cancelled