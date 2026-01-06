Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
32 year old man charged with the murder of Stephen McCahill in Ardara

A 32 year old man has appeared at Letterkenny District Court tonight, charged with the murder of businessman Stephen McCahill at Beagh, Ardara.

Michael Maloney of Loughross Point, Ardara appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy at a special court sitting last night.
Detective Garda Patrick Kelly gave evidence of arresting and cautioning the accused man, before charging him with the murder of Mr McCahill at Beagh, Ardara.
Maloney made no reply to the charge.
Solicitor Mark Mullaney told the court that his client has a psychiatric illness and is on medication.
He asked that the accused be afforded all necessary medical and psychiatric treatment while in custody, and made an application for legal aid, offering a statement of means to the court.
Michael Maloney was remanded in custody to Castlereagh Prison, to appear before the court again via videolink on Monday next, January 12th.
