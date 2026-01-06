All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Tuesday and Wednesday

Donegal County Council have said all Donegal Winter Maintenance routes will be gritted from 9pm, Tuesday evening, and again from 6am Wednesday.
Road users are advised to assume no road is ice free.
The routes:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town