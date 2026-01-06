Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Climate Statement impacts on Donegal in 2025

Today’s Climate Statement from Met Éireann revealed that 2025 was the second warmest year in Ireland since 1900, with each of the last four years being the four warmest on record.

This, along with multiple named storms, has led different weather events being highlighted around Donegal.

During 2025 there was an above average amount of rainfall nationwide, with 983.2mm falling at Malin Head.

Malin Head also recorded the Sunniest day of 2025, when it saw 15.7 hours of sunshine on 12th July.

Malin Head saw its highest monthly sunshine total for April on record (length 68 years) while Dublin Airport saw its highest daily sunshine for April on record on Wednesday 30th (length 83 years).

With 5 named storms affecting Ireland throughout 2025 strong winds Donegal recorded violent Storm force 11 winds at Finner and Malin Head, with the latter also recording Hurricane Force 12 winds during January’s Storm Éowyn.

Malin Head also once again recorded Storm Force 11 winds during October’s Storm Amy.

All Donegal gritting routes
News

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Tuesday and Wednesday

6 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate arson attack in Derry

6 January 2026
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with the murder of Stephen McCahill

6 January 2026
News

Derry & Strabane Council facilities update amid weather warnings

6 January 2026
