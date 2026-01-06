Coast Guard says 2025 was one of its busiest years on record



The Coast Guard says 2025 was one of its most demanding years on record.

New figures show almost 3,000 incidents were responded to nationwide amid extreme weather conditions.

The Coast Guard responded to 2,793 incidents in 2025, up from 2,554 the previous year.

Rescues were coordinated from centres in Dublin, Malin Head and Valentia, with helicopter operations based in Shannon, Dublin and Sligo.

Crews carried out 933 helicopter missions, while RNLI lifeboats were launched almost 800 times in support of rescue operations.

In total, 1,941 people received critical, life-saving care, either at the scene or through rapid medical evacuation.