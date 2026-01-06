Cross Border Intercultural Alliance to be launched this month

The official launch takes in two weeks of a new project aimed at building positive relationships in communities experiencing rapid demographic change.

WE are inviting our members and members of the public generally to the official launch of an exciting new project aimed at building positive relationships in communities experiencing rapid demographic change.

The Intercultural Cross-border Inclusion Programme, supported by PEACEPLUS, has been developed by an alliance of five grassroots organisations – North West Migrants Forum, Donegal Intercultural Platform, Irish Network Against Racism, Multi-Ethnic Sports Northern Ireland and Rural Community Network.

A three-year initiative, the ICI Programme was designed with a geographical focus on rural and urban areas across Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland counties of Donegal, Leitrim and Monaghan.

At a time when towns and villages across Ireland are experiencing population growth and cultural shifts, the project’s overall aim is to foster a more inclusive society while empowering minority ethnic communities and encouraging active participation.

The launch will take place in Monaghan Peace Campus on January 21.

The launch event, which runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm, is open to the public but registration is essential. A bus will run from Letterkenny, stopping to pick up in Derry, before travelling on to Monaghan Peace Campus.

If you would like to attend, simply fill in this short form: https://bit.ly/ICIPLaunch. If travelling from Northern Ireland please make sure your residency status allows you to cross the border.