Derry & Strabane Council facilities update amid weather warnings

 

The Met Office have announced a yellow weather warning for Ice in Northern Ireland from 6pm Tuesday, through 11am on Wednesday, which continues to affect Council facilities in Derry City and Strabane.

Cemeteries will remain closed today and tomorrow morning, with burials prioritised.

In relation to bin collection services, Council workers made effort to collect bins on Tuesday, however, some areas remain inaccessible due to the weather conditions. People are asked to leave their bins out for council staff to collect over the coming days.

All recycling centres have opened today, despite some opening delays, with the exception of Spamont and Park which remain closed.

Some community centres have remained closed due to the weather.

The public are asked to exercise extreme caution when using public parks due to the conditions, while all grass pitches are expected to open later on Tuesday.

All passengers using City of Derry Airport are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest updates.

Top Stories

All Donegal gritting routes
News

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Tuesday and Wednesday

6 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate arson attack in Derry

6 January 2026
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with the murder of Stephen McCahill

6 January 2026
News

Derry & Strabane Council facilities update amid weather warnings

6 January 2026
