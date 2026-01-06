Gardai issue quad warning after another incident in Carndonagh

Gardaí in Donegal are again warning about the dangers of quads after another incident in Carndonagh.,

On Saturday the 27 th of December between 8.45pm and 8.50pm, a quad was driven around the green area of the County Council offices in Carndonagh in a

dangerous manner. Substantial damage was caused to the green as a result.

Gardai say CCTV footage is being viewed, and the investigation is ongoing. They’re advising the quad driver in question in this instance to come and speak with them.

Gardai say quads are powerful machines and they have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone. They’ve issued the following statement –

“When a quad is used on a public road they are subject to the same rules as any other MPV. They are required to be registered, taxed and in a good roadworthy condition.

The driver must hold the appropriate driving licence, and they must be insured to drive the vehicle.

We ask parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes and also in relation to the law surrounding the use of them. Never allow your youth to use a quad on

public roads and make it known to them that this behaviour will not be tolerated by you as a parent or by Gardaí”.