PSNI investigate arson attack in Derry

There’s been an arson attack on a house in Derry.

Police say they received a report at approximately 6.45 last night that a suspected petrol bomb had been thrown through the window of a property in the Circular Road area, and they are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.

The occupants of the house, a man and woman, were able to extinguish the fire that ignited in the living room area. They were both uninjured, but left badly shaken by what happened.

Police say they are especially keen to hear from anyone who observed a green saloon vehicle, or three men on foot at the time of the report.

It’s understood the vehicle travelled from the direction of the Creggan Heights area, and left in the direction of Southway.

In a statement, police say they are trying to determine a motive, and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to come forward.