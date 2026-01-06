Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
PSNI investigate arson attack in Derry

There’s been an arson attack on a house in Derry.

Police say they received a report at approximately 6.45 last night that a suspected petrol bomb had been thrown through the window of a property in the Circular Road area, and they are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.

The occupants of the house, a man and woman, were able to extinguish the fire that ignited in the living room area. They were both uninjured, but left badly shaken by what happened.

Police say they are especially keen to hear from anyone who observed a green saloon vehicle, or three men on foot at the time of the report.

It’s understood the vehicle travelled from the direction of the Creggan Heights area, and left in the direction of Southway.

In a statement, police say they are trying to determine a motive, and are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

All Donegal gritting routes
News

All Donegal gritting routes to be treated Tuesday and Wednesday

6 January 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate arson attack in Derry

6 January 2026
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged with the murder of Stephen McCahill

6 January 2026
Print
News

Derry & Strabane Council facilities update amid weather warnings

6 January 2026
Advertisement

