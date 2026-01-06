Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyrone win coin toss to set up Donegal clash

Donegal and Tyrone are set to meet in the quarter finals of hurling’s Conor McGurk Cup.

Tyrone were due to play Fermanagh in the first round this evening (Tuesday) but that game was called off due to the weather conditions as the pitch at Garvaghy was deemed unplayable.

A coin toss then decided the winner of the tie.

Donegal will have home advantage in Convoy on Thursday evening for the game against their Red Hand neighbours.

Derry’s game with Queens University this evening is also off but both counties have agreed to play their quarter final on Wednesday evening.

News

Derry & Strabane Council facilities update amid weather warnings

6 January 2026
